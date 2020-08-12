A Monongahela man was charged Tuesday with neglecting a care-dependent woman he was paid to help after she was found in critical condition in November 2018 in her New Eagle mobile home.
The state attorney general’s office also charged Jack Thomas Geisler, 55, of 1224 Fourth St., with submitting false Medicaid assistance claims, theft and reckless endangerment, court records show.
The victim, Judith Michaliszyn, 75, was taken to a hospital Nov. 15, 2018, after Geisler found her naked and malnourished on her floor at 332 Madison Ave., a special agent assigned to the case noted in the affidavit.
Geisler was identified in charging documents as the victim’s caregiver and former boyfriend.
UPMC Health officials contacted the state attorney general’s office about the case upon determining that Michaliszyn had no kidney functions when she arrived at a hospital and that she required a blood transfusion. She had none of her prescription medications in her system at the time, the record indicates.
The woman died four months later, according to her obituary.
Investigators accused Geisler of leaving her for days without care, no phone, little food and no money, the record states.
The investigation also alleges Geisler submitted fraudulent claims for caring for her for $869, the record alleges. The total loss to Medicaid in the case was $1,692.
He was arraigned Tuesday before District Judge Mark Wilson, who released him on $2,500 unsecured bond.