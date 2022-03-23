A Monongahela man has been jailed in connection with Wednesday morning's shooting death of his wife at their home.
Dennis Vaccaro, 64, of 533 Park Ave., faces felonies of criminal homicide and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was arraigned Wednesday afternoon before Court of Common Pleas President Judge John DiSalle, who ordered him to the Washington County jail without bond.
According to court records, Dennis Vaccaro shot Mecca Vaccaro, 47, following an argument at about 8 a.m. at their home.
A report from Washington County Coroner Timothy Warco stated that Mecca Vaccaro was taken by ambulance to Penn Highlands Mon Valley Hospital, where she died shortly after.
A witness told police that while he was loading scaffolding into Dennis Vacarro's truck, Mecca Vaccaro came outside and began to argue with her husband.
The witness stated that Mecca Vaccaro struck Dennis Vaccaro several times and pulled his hoodie over his head, but that they separated and the woman went inside.
Court records state that Dennis went back to the house to find the keys to his truck. The witness reported hearing the couple argue again, and then two pops.
According to the criminal complaint, the witness went around the corner of the house and saw Dennis Vaccaro holding a gun and Mecca Vaccaro lying on the ground.
In an interview with police, Vaccaro admitted to shooting his wife, court documents state. According to the complaint, he said he put the gun back in his truck after shooting her.