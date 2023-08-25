Monongahela police have issued an arrest warrant for a man accused of sexually assaulting at least three children.
Cecil Miles, 34, of Monongahela, faces felony charges of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child and corruption of minors.
According to the criminal complaint, Miles’ alleged behavior was reported to police in May. The children involved range in age from 5 to 11.
Two of the children described accounts of sexual abuse while alone with Miles, according to court documents. When one attempted to run away from Miles, he allegedly choked the child to the point they could not breathe, the complaint states.
Miles also faces a misdemeanor charge of strangulation.
According to online court records, Miles has yet to be arrested.
