A Monongahela man broke the window of a police vehicle with his head after he was arrested for domestic violence Saturday morning.
Shawn Allen Greenough, 35, faces a felony of aggravated assault, and several misdemeanors for terroristic threats, resisting arrest, reckless endangerment, simple assault, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.
Monongahela police were dispatched to Greenough’s Jackson Street apartment shortly before 5 a.m. Saturday. He allegedly shoved a woman to the floor during an argument, the complaint said.
When police tried to arrest Greenough, he head-butted an officer, according to court records, and also struck his head on a wall inside in the apartment.
According to the criminal complaint, Greenough head-butted a window in the police cruiser, causing it to break.
Greenough was transported to Penn Highlands Mon Valley hospital for treatment. Court records state that in the emergency room, he told a police officer, “You’re next.”
District Judge James Saieva Jr. sent Greenough to the Washington County jail on $50,000 bond. He is due to appear for a preliminary hearing at 10 a.m. June 29.