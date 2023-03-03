California police arrested a man Wednesday night suspected of stealing a vehicle and then leading officers on a high-speed chase.
Antwane Lama Cunningham, 30, of Monongahela, is accused by police of stealing a Hyundai Sonata from the Kwik Fill parking lot along Wood Street shortly before 9 p.m.
According to the criminal complaint, police found the vehicle driving in reverse in the 400 block of Second Street. Police said Cunningham sped away when they attempted to pull him over.
Cunningham was driving at a “high rate of speed,” according to the complaint, but police did not specify how fast.
Police said Cunningham got on State Route 88 and drove through Elco, Roscoe, Stockdale, Allenport and Dunlevy.
According to the complaint, Cunningham lost control of the vehicle as he crossed into Speers and crashed into a boulder in the 100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. After hitting the boulder, the vehicle rolled multiple times before coming to a rest on railroad tracks.
Cunningham attempted to flee on foot, and police used a taser to take him into custody, according to the complaint.
Police said he was visibly impaired and smelled of alcohol.
Cunningham faces felony charges of theft of a motor vehicle, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, flight to avoid apprehension, fleeing an officer, criminal mischief, and misdemeanors of reckless endangerment and driving under the influence.
After he was arrested, Cunningham was taken to Mon Valley Hospital for treatment. He had not been arraigned on the charges as of press time.
