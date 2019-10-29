MONONGAHELA – Monongahela will be asking voters to pick a new mayor and fill two council seats in a race that includes a Libertarian candidate.
Gregory Garry, who currently serves as Monongahela treasurer, is a Democrat who will face Republican challenger Claudia Williams in the run for mayor of the small, third-class city.
Two Democrats, Ken Kulak and Daryl Miller, are campaigning to keep their seats on council while running against Chad DeSantis, the Libertarian. The three candidates are facing off for two four-year seats on council.
“I’m very much pro-police and fire department,” Garry, 62, said last week at a town hall meeting organized as a way for residents to meet the candidates.
Williams, who is currently a member of Monongahela Council, said she’s been a local business owner for more than three decades. She owns CJ’s Furniture in Monongahela.
“I’ve invested in the community and will put the public interest at heart,” Williams, 67, said.
The sitting mayor, Bob Kepics, did not seek re-election.
Kulak, a local architect, said the city “is on a roll” and prospering.
“I think we’ve got a good government,” said Kulak, 53.
Miller said he’s enjoyed being on council and “listening to the residents and their concerns.”
“I want to see the residents be happy,” said Miller, 54.
DeSantis said he ran an unsuccessful campaign for mayor in the last election and learned that he would be good at politics.
“I found a broken system and I want to fix it,” said DeSantis, 37.