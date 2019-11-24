MONONGAHELA – Visitors to the Pennsylvania Governor’s Residence this holiday season will be taking in a bit of Monongahela’s charm.
Gov. Tom Wolf’s office invited Monongahela florist Amber Leezer to decorate the Mellon Parlor Christmas tree in a Santa Claus theme, and she’s collecting ornaments from the community to complete the task.
“It’s extremely exciting and a great opportunity,” said Leezer, owner of Angel’s Secret Flowers at 424 W. Main St.
Leezer, of nearby Forward Township, caught Wolf’s attention when she pinned a boutonnière on him Sept. 26 while he toured Monongahela to draw attention to a vibrant downtown.
His office later reached out to Johanna Pro, regional director of the state Department of Community and Economic Development, looking for someone from Southwestern Pennsylvania to help decorate the mansion. Pro said she recommended Leezer for the job.
Wolf was excited to invite Leezer to the Governor’s Residence after meeting her in Monongahela, said Andrea Mead, chief of staff to the first lady.
“The governor and Mrs. Wolf view the Governor’s Residence as the embassy of Pennsylvania – a space that is representative of the whole commonwealth and a space that is open and welcoming to all,” Mead said. “That’s why decorators from across Pennsylvania were invited to contribute to the holiday decorations this year by decorating the residence’s various rooms using their own styles, supplies and traditions.”
Pro said Leezer is a “dynamic business owner” who saw an opportunity to thank Wolf for visiting her town.
“She was just so genuine, Pro said. “She has a wonderful reputation.”
Leezer said she decided to seek ornaments from the public in order to represent the Monongahela area in Harrisburg. A family can temporarily donate one ornament at her store through Wednesday.
Some cookies that were on the Guinness Book of Record-winning Monongahela wedding cookie table will be turned into ornaments for the project, Leezer said. The cookie table was part of the city’s 250th birthday celebration this summer.
She said she’s appreciative of Wolf for supporting small businesses.
“It’s definitely going to bring us new business,” said Leezer, who opened her shop 4½ years ago.
The residence was built in 1968 in the Georgian-style of architecture.