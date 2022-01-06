St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Monongahela closed after Christmas, ending a 160-year history in the community.
The closing was announced on the Facebook page of the church and on the web page for Pittsburgh’s Episcopal diocese. It stated that the church would be shuttered due to its “financial status, dwindling membership, and a number of large property maintenance issues.”
The announcement also said, “The pandemic has also contributed to the parish’s recent difficulties.” The closing of the church was approved by its governing board in October.
St. Paul’s final service was held on Dec. 26. According to statistics compiled by Pittsburgh’s Episcopal diocese, there were 48 members of the church as of 2020, and 15 active communicants. The Rev. Dr. Jay Geisler of the diocese pointed out that other longtime, mainline Christian denominations have seen membership declines in communities like Monongahela. That is reflected in such places as Blairsville in Indiana County, where the Episcopal church has 20 members and 12 communicants, or in North Versailles, where the church has 13 members and 10 communicants.
“This is the situation we find ourselves in,” Geisler said.
Along with the pandemic, population loss and changing churchgoing habits in this region, the Episcopal Church in the United States has found itself divided over the acceptance of gay clergy and same-sex marriage. Some conservative Episcopalians have split from the church over these issues.
“COVID-19 has put the problems of these churches on steroids,” Geisler said. “Whatever problems churches are having, COVID has made them worse.”
The ownership of the church building, located on Monongahela’s Main Street, will revert to the diocese. It could end up being used for some other purpose or purchased by another religious organization. Plans to establish transitional housing at the church for individuals recovering from drug addiction were derailed by the pandemic.
The Rev. John Palmer Norman, a priest at the church early in its history, was instrumental in the establishment of Monongahela’s public school system.