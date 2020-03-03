MONONGAHELA – Another Elks Club with declining membership in the Mon Valley has put its building up for sale.
Monongahela Elks Lodge 455 cited the need to save money as a reason why the building at 444 Jackson St. is on the market.
“They need to cut costs,” said Stan Welsh, a former club officer.
Welsh was appointed a trustee to oversee Charleroi Elks after that club closed and its historic building was sold at auction in November.
Gloria J. Miller of Charleroi made the winning bid at $27,250 with plans to convert the ornate building into an events venue, according to Welsh and Washington County records.
“There’s no membership and no one wants to merge,” Welsh said.
The Monongahela building is listed with Coldwell Banker with a selling price of $139,724. The two-story building has three bars and is being marketed as a business opportunity.
Welsh said the building dates to the 1950s and isn’t historic.
“It used to be a union hall, he said. “They want to downsize into another building that is less expensive.”