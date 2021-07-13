MONONGAHELA – The mayor of Monongahela declared a state of emergency Friday after heavy rain met a crushed drain and flooded the fire and police departments in City Hall.
The declaration could make it easier for the city to replace the century-old sewer that travels under Norfolk Southern railroad tracks to the Monongahela River, city Councilman Ken Kulak said.
A steady downpour Thursday sent three feet of water into the fire department basement, damaging walls, furniture and equipment. Water also reached the police department conference room.
Norfolk Southern spokesman Jeff DeGraff said the railroad was working with Monongahela on a short term solution to the flooding and reviewing the city’s engineering plan for replacing the drain.
Kulak said the short-term solution involves installing a pump at an inlet behind City Hall where the water backs up.
The city also is considering breaking through the debris and installing a temporary pipe through the old one.