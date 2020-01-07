A 16-year-old Washington youth who has been wanted as an adult by Monongahela police on attempted homicide and related charges was taken into custody Sunday.
District Judge Ethan Ward sent the suspect, Christopher Matthew Urista, to Washington County jail on $150,000 bond after he was arrested on a warrant by Washington police, a prosecutor said.
Urista and a 14-year-old from Monongahela, Jamie Delmar Watkins, have both been charged as adults in the Dec. 7 robbery and beating of Stephen Whatley, 19, also of Monongahela.
Police accused the teens of going to Whatley’s residence at 1216 Thomas St. while wearing black face masks with a plan to steal his money and marijuana.
Whatley recognized Watkins after he struck him in the head, knocking off his mask. Urista allegedly responded by severely beating Whatley with an aluminum baseball bat.
The two suspects fled with about $100 and a bag of marijuana.
Both have been charged with attempted homicide, conspiracy to engage in homicide, aggravated assault, conspiracy to engage in aggravated assault, robbery, burglary, making terroristic threats, carrying an offensive weapon, possessing an instrument of a crime, obstruction and reckless endangerment.