Mon robbery

Urista

A 16-year-old Washington youth who has been wanted as an adult by Monongahela police on attempted homicide and related charges was taken into custody Sunday.

District Judge Ethan Ward sent the suspect, Christopher Matthew Urista, to Washington County jail on $150,000 bond after he was arrested on a warrant by Washington police, a prosecutor said.

Urista and a 14-year-old from Monongahela, Jamie Delmar Watkins, have both been charged as adults in the Dec. 7 robbery and beating of Stephen Whatley, 19, also of Monongahela.

Police accused the teens of going to Whatley’s residence at 1216 Thomas St. while wearing black face masks with a plan to steal his money and marijuana.

Whatley recognized Watkins after he struck him in the head, knocking off his mask. Urista allegedly responded by severely beating Whatley with an aluminum baseball bat.

The two suspects fled with about $100 and a bag of marijuana.

Both have been charged with attempted homicide, conspiracy to engage in homicide, aggravated assault, conspiracy to engage in aggravated assault, robbery, burglary, making terroristic threats, carrying an offensive weapon, possessing an instrument of a crime, obstruction and reckless endangerment.

Tags

Staff Writer

Scott Beveridge is a North Charleroi native who has lived most of his life in nearby Rostraver Township. He is a general assignments reporter focusing on investigative journalism and writing stories about the mid-Mon Valley.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Purchase a Subscription