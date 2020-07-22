A Monessen woman waived her animal neglect charges to Washington County Court Wednesday in a case that led to the seizure of more than 200 animals, mostly cats, from her properties in October.
Christie Dee Harr, 41, avoided a preliminary hearing in the June 2018 case involving one neglected cat at a former rectory where she lived in Donora, court records show.
The case was dismissed and refiled this month after the investigating officer with the Washington Area Humane Society died of natural causes.
She is free on unsecured bond.