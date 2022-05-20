A former resident of Monessen was sentenced to 18 months in jail following a scheme to defraud the pandemic unemployment assistance (PUA) program.
The Department of Justice announced the sentencing in a press release Thursday. Amanda Fairfax, 37, was convicted of five counts of mail fraud in the Western District of Pennsylvania.
The PUA program provided unemployment benefits to those who lost their jobs due to the pandemic. Between June and July 2020, Fairfax filed PUA claims on behalf of five individuals using false statements.
The checks were delivered to two addresses associated with Fairfax, the release states. Fairfax obtained $66,240.
Following her jail sentence, Fairfax will have three years of supervised released. She will also have to pay back the money.