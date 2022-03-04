A Monessen woman, who is already preparing to stand trial on charges that she tried to kill another woman, was held for court in a different case in which she allegedly attacked the same woman during an earlier incident.
Geena Maria Shrader, 28, of 1127 Second St., was ordered to stand trial by District Judge Eric Porter ordered on new felony charges of attempted homicide and aggravated assault in the attack on the woman.
Shrader allegedly assaulted Alexcia Matinsky at a Seventh Street home in Charleroi on Sept. 26 by putting her in a chokehold until she lost consciousness, according to court documents. A cellphone video of the incident was played during Shrader’s preliminary hearing Wednesday morning in Washington County Central Court. Investigators said she also threatened Matinsky with a knife during the fight.
In addition to the felony counts, Porter also held for court additional misdemeanor charges of simple assault, strangulation and reckless endangerment.
It’s one of two incidents in which Charleroi Regional police said Shrader attempted to harm Matinsky during a fight at the Seventh Street residence.
Police said Shrader also attacked her at the residence on Oct. 10 and grabbed her throat, causing a tear to Matinksy’s trachea. Matinsky was hospitalized and placed on a ventilator, but has since returned home. She attended Wednesday’s preliminary hearing, but did not testify.
Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh said Matinsky is still facing surgeries and other medical treatment after the second incident.
“She’s got a long road ahead of her,” Walsh said after the hearing. “She was really injured.”
Shrader was arrested shortly after the Oct. 10 incident and charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, burglary, reckless endangerment, simple assault and strangulation. Charges for the other incident in late September were not filed until Feb. 8.
She also faces robbery and burglary charges from a Sept. 25 incident in Charleroi.
Shrader is being held without bond at the Washington County jail.