MONESSEN – A Monessen woman has been charged with attempted homicide over allegations she stabbed a woman many times with a pocket knife early Monday, and injured two others who tried to stop the attack.
A senior district judge sent the suspect, Tiffany Grogan, to Westmoreland County jail without bond following the 1:40 a.m. assaults at a residence in the 300 block of 10th Street, court records show.
Police accuse Grogan, 37, of stabbing Haley Aldrich in the head, neck, back, arm and armpit, causing significant injury to the victim during an argument over money, police stated in the criminal complaint.
Tonya Young said Grogan bit her in the right bicep when she held the woman's arm down to restrain her. Meanwhile, Djuna Tansmore suffered a laceration on the top of her left hand when she tried to stop the stabbings. Tansmore and Young refused medical treatment.
Young was holding Aldrich's 11-month-old daughter while Grogan was swinging the knife. Young told police she thought Aldrich and Grogan were fist fighting until she saw blood.
Aldrich was bleeding badly when police arrived, and flown to a Pittsburgh hospital where she reportedly was in stable condition.
Grogan was taken into custody about 3:30 a.m. at her residence at 344 Highland Manor.
Police also charged her with aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment and harassment.