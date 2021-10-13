A Monessen woman is facing an attempted homicide charge in connection with an assault that left another woman in critical condition.
In addition to attempted homicide, Charleroi Regional Police also charged Geena Maria Shrader, 28, of 1127 Second St., with burglary, aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment and strangulation.
According to police, the assault occurred about 1:40 a.m. Sunday at a residence in the 600 block of Seventh Street. Police arrived at the scene to find Alexcia Matinsky unresponsive on a couch. Shrader and the woman who lives at the residence initially told police they were trying to push Matinsky out of the home, and that she hit her head, court documents state.
Matinsky was flown to Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh. The surgeon there told police that her trachea had been smashed and torn three-quarters of an inch. Matinsky is unable to breathe on her own, police said.
The woman who witnessed the incident later told police that Shrader had left her home, but came back when she saw Matinsky arrive.
Shrader broke into the home by climbing through a window, according to the complaint. She and Matinsky then became involved in a physical fight. At one point, both were armed with knives, according to police.
Matinsky allegedly charged Shrader with a knife and the witness tried to intervene, suffering a cut to her hand, the complaint states.
When the fighting stopped so they could tend to the wound, Shrader began choking Matinsky from behind, according to police.
Shrader dragged her outside to the porch, where the witness found Matinsky unconscious, court documents state.
District Judge Jesse Pettit sent Shrader to Washington County jail on $150,000 bond. She is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing at 10:15 a.m. Oct. 21.