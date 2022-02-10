A Monessen woman awaiting trial for an assault that put another woman in the hospital will face another charge of attempted homicide for a separate incident involving the same victim.
The new charges against Geena Maria Shrader, 28, of 1127 Second St., are similar to the first set of charges: felonies of attempted homicide and aggravated assault, and misdemeanors of simple assault, strangulation, and reckless endangerment.
The original incident that landed Shrader in the Washington County jail occurred at a home on Seventh Street in Charleroi the morning of Oct. 10.
Shrader allegedly assaulted Alexcia Matinsky, who ended up in a Pittsburgh hospital with a torn trachea.
District Attorney Jason Walsh said Matinsky is now home, but will require additional treatment, including surgery.
“She’s got a long road ahead of her,” Walsh said.
The more recent charges stem from an incident that occurred at the same home on Sept. 26. The assault was live-streamed to Facebook, and Charleroi Regional Police were provided a copy of the video.
According to court documents, both Shrader and Matinsky were at Jaime Ramsey’s residence. In the video, Shrader enters Ramsey’s home, and she and Matinsky get into a physical fight.
Shrader is heard saying in the video, “I’m going to kill you,” while she has her hands wrapped around Matinsky’s throat, according to police.
Court documents state that Shrader put Matinsky in a chokehold and she began to lose consciousness. When the two were separated, Matinsky struggled to stand. Police said Shrader reappeared in the video holding a knife, being held back by Ramsey.
According to the criminal complaint, police had been at Ramsey’s home earlier that day. Once police were made aware of the video, they asked Ramsey if it was from Oct. 10, Sept. 26 or if it was a separate incident entirely.
Ramsey told police the video was recorded on Sept. 26, and that Shrader returned after police left.
A call to Neil Marcus, Shrader’s attorney, was not returned. At her October preliminary hearing, Marcus described Shrader as the victim defending herself from Matinsky. He also claimed Matinsky sent threatening text messages to Shrader, and that her injuries were not caused by Shrader.
District Judge Eric Porter arraigned Shrader on the new charges Tuesday morning. Porter denied her bail. Shrader is due to appear for a preliminary hearing at 2 p.m. Feb. 17.