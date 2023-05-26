A Monessen woman was arrested by police in Washington, D.C., and is expected to face multiple cases in Westmoreland County for allegedly threatening public officials.
The office of Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli announced the arrest of Precious Linda Gantt, 39, in a Facebook post Thursday morning. Gantt was located in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday and arrested by police there.
Gantt is wanted on charges of terroristic threats and harassment in cases dating back to March 30.
Westmoreland County detectives filed the most recent charges Tuesday after Gantt allegedly threatened the life of Common Pleas Judge Justin Walsh.
According to the criminal complaint, Gantt called the courthouse on May 19 and told an employee that she would shoot and kill Walsh and his family. Police believe the threats stem from Walsh presiding over child custody hearings involving Gantt.
Gantt was also charged in two other cases earlier in the month. According to the complaints, Gantt called the Monessen Police Department 15 times on April 21 and made threats toward officers.
Monessen police also charged Gantt for threatening to shoot her parole officer, and in March, charged her with harassing a woman over text messages and social media.
Gantt is also wanted on a felony terroristic threats charge in Allegheny County.
She is expected to be extradited back to Pennsylvania to faces charges.
