As part of Monessen’s 125 birthday celebration, the Monessen veterans will host a U.S. military display from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 20, which is Armed Forces Day.

Armed Forces Day is celebrated each year on the third Saturday in May to pay tribute to the military personnel serving in the U.S. Armed Forces.

