As part of Monessen’s 125 birthday celebration, the Monessen veterans will host a U.S. military display from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 20, which is Armed Forces Day.
Armed Forces Day is celebrated each year on the third Saturday in May to pay tribute to the military personnel serving in the U.S. Armed Forces.
The display, at the city park’s Capt. John P. Onderko Memorial Walking Track, is free and open to the public.
“We’re going to have every branch of the military bringing some of their equipment here,” said Ron Chromulak, a 21-year U.S. Air Force veteran and commander of Monessen VFW. “It’s going to be a unique opportunity for the everyday person to see up close, and learn about, what the armed forces uses to protect our nation and keep it secure.”
Chromulak said items on display are expected to include military vehicles, an interactive gaming system similar to what is used by the military for technical training and engineering robots from the U.S. Army, a working model of a jet engine and a flight simulator from the U.S. Air Force and training weaponry from the U.S. Marine Corps.
The U.S. Space Force also is expected to send displays for the event. The U.S. Air Force Civilian Component, the Civil Air Patrol, also will participate, as well as recruiters from all branches of the military.
“It’s a wonderful opportunity for people to see where your tax dollars are going,” Chromulak said. “It’s another opportunity for anybody who is interested or at least considering going into the military. This is a huge project. There’s a lot going on and a lot of people involved.”
