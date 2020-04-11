news2.JPG

MONESSEN – Monessen council will meet behind closed doors next week because of the COVID-19 emergency, the city’s mayor announced.

Mayor Matt Shorraw said a video of the meeting will be posted online immediately after the Tuesday meeting ends.

Shorraw said council will meet at 7 p.m. in City Hall, that the agenda would be posted on its door and Facebook page.

“The meeting will not be open to the public, due to stay-at-home orders and emergency declarations,” he said.

Residents were asked to submit public comment by phone at 724-684-9000, or mail at 557 Donner Ave., Monessen, Pa., 15062. Comments also can be emailed to mkthorpe@cityofmonessen.com. No anonymous comments will be accepted, Shorraw said.

Staff Writer

Scott Beveridge is a North Charleroi native who has lived most of his life in nearby Rostraver Township. He is a general assignments reporter focusing on investigative journalism and writing stories about the mid-Mon Valley.

