MONESSEN – Monessen council will meet behind closed doors next week because of the COVID-19 emergency, the city’s mayor announced.
Mayor Matt Shorraw said a video of the meeting will be posted online immediately after the Tuesday meeting ends.
Shorraw said council will meet at 7 p.m. in City Hall, that the agenda would be posted on its door and Facebook page.
“The meeting will not be open to the public, due to stay-at-home orders and emergency declarations,” he said.
Residents were asked to submit public comment by phone at 724-684-9000, or mail at 557 Donner Ave., Monessen, Pa., 15062. Comments also can be emailed to mkthorpe@cityofmonessen.com. No anonymous comments will be accepted, Shorraw said.