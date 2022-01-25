MONESSEN – A budget for 2022 is among the items on the agenda for a special meeting of City Council scheduled for Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
Council was not able to approve a spending plan for 2022 by Dec. 31. As of the December meeting of council, the budget had not been advertised and the public did not have the requisite time to review it.
A preliminary budget with no tax increase was approved in November.
Earlier this month, the new council approved last year’s budget to be able to spend money until a new spending plan can be approved.
“We approved a budget from last year,” said Mayor Ron Moser. “There was no other way to spend money whatsoever.”
According to state law, the city has until Feb. 15 to amend or correct the spending plan. Moser said a new budget has been prepared that he will be introducing Thursday.
“That meeting will give us ample time to make it public,” Moser said. “We do have a new budget that is correct and does work.”
With that in mind, Moser said council would be able to vote to approve the budget at its meeting on Feb. 10.
The mayor also said the search for money continues. The city has applied for a $500,000 tax anticipation loan.
“(The bank is) saying after we adopt a budget, they’ll review and consider what we’re trying to accomplish,” Moser said. “It’s going to be after that meeting before they’ll even consider a TAN note.”
Another thing Moser expects to propose Thursday is the hiring of a new chief administrator.
“I’m not sure if we’ll be able to get it accomplished, but that’s what I’m trying to do,” Moser said.
John Harhai retired from the post Dec. 31.
“We’ve advertised for that,” Moser said. “We’ve had a couple of applicants, one of which is very viable.”
However, Moser said the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) wants the position to be advertised more broadly, throughout Western Pennsylvania.
“They want someone with city administrator experience in a third-class city,” Moser said. “In return for that, they will subsidize the pay in a big way, enough that I can’t just ignore that.”
There’s also an opening for a code enforcement officer.
Moser said there were more than 110 applicants for that position, but the majority had no experience.
There is an applicant that does have experience, however, and will probably be on the agenda for possible hiring at Thursday’s meeting.