Monessen School District will honor its graduating seniors with a parade next week.
The parade will line up at 7:30 p.m. at the high school on State Road and proceed through neighborhoods following bus routes.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic residents are asked to watch the parade from their porches or sidewalks.
After the conclusion of the parade, members of the Monessen Senior Class and their families can drive to the Salvation Army on Schoonmaker Avenue, where they can pick up a free prepared dinner for four.
The graduation ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. June 12 in the high school auditorium.
No more than 10 guests may accompany each graduate into the building. Every person in attendance must wear a face mask in order to be included in the ceremony.