MONESSEN – The process to demolish the former Health Mart Discount Center continues to move forward.
Council voted unanimously Thursday to seek bids for the demolition of the structure at 500 Donner Ave.
Bids are due March 23.
Bricks began to fall from the building Feb. 9, causing a hazardous situation that resulted in the closure of Fifth Street and prompted Mayor Ron Mozer to make an emergency declaration.
Resident Ernie Telegraphis inquired about the available funding to demolish the building, as well as taking care of issues such as any asbestos that may be present at the scene.
“Do you have any funding at this point?” Telegraphis asked.
Mozer explained that the city does not currently have the funding. However, a state grant sought by former mayor Matthew Shorraw to renovate the building should be available to pay for the structure’s demolition.
“The renovation costs of that building were so much greater than the money he had available that it was no longer a viable option,” Mozer said.
The mayor explained further that the grant of $199,648 is expected to be approved March 23 to be used for demolition instead of renovation. No matching funds are required.
The city has never drawn down on the grant, which remains with the state Department of Community and Economic Development.
State Sen. Pat Stefano said in February that changing the scope of the bid shouldn’t be a problem.
“We’ve been trying to do this as honestly, as transparently and as openly as we possibly can,” Mozer said Thursday. “We filed with the State Historic Preservation Office. We’ve received clearance from them that it has no historic value.”
Mozer also addressed an asbestos study performed at the building and the speculation that an aquifer exists under the building.
On Feb. 24, council unanimously approved an agreement with Ritenour & Sons Construction Co. of Connellsville for asbestos testing at a cost not to exceed $2,500.
“All the asbestos (testing) has said is the only thing that is there is a little bit of caulking around the window and the contractor will be required to address that issue,” Mozer said.
He also said an aquifer does not exist. However, there was once a spa in the building.
“It was built like a swimming pool as best we can tell,” Moser said, adding that the water on site tested clean. “With all the holes and the runoff through the walls and through the roof over the years, it’s been full of water for many, many years.”
Mozer expects to be able to award the contract when council meets March 24.
“We’ve been working very hard on this,” he said. “You cannot close down any road in town and expect to just live that way. That is not a solution. We’ve been working very diligently to get this done.”