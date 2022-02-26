MONESSEN – City Council is moving forward with plans to demolish a dilapidated building at 500 Donner Ave.
Bricks have fallen from the former Health Mart Discount Center over the last two weeks, causing a hazardous situation. The plan remains to have it torn down as soon as possible, but Mayor Ron Mozer said there are some things that need to be taken care of before that happens.
Mozer said he met with state Sen. Pat Stefano and state Rep. Eric Davanzo Monday, as well as representatives of the Westmoreland County Redevelopment Authority and land bank.
The mayor said the state officials was to release $199,468 Friday to be used for the demolition.
“Part of the problem is, can we really demolish it for that money?” Mozer said. “The work we’ve been doing with numerous contractors says we can.”
Mozer said at least eight contractors have been contacted and have indicated the grant should cover the cost of demolition, as well as testing for asbestos. The mayor also explained that to use state money, an entity must adhere to regulations of organizations such as the State Historical Preservation Office and the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) before moving forward.
Solicitor Joe Dalfonso stressed that the city is taking every proper step in the process.
“The city has been in constant communication with the DEP, almost on a daily basis, to make sure this demolition process is going to be done right,” Dalfonso said. “We’ve been jumping through every possible hoop and every legal avenue to make sure this demolition is going to comply with the law.”
On Thursday, council unanimously approved an agreement with Ritenour & Sons Construction Co. of Connellsville for asbestos testing at a cost not to exceed $2,500.
Mozer also read a letter from Sherri and Bernie Fertall, owners of the Pasta Shoppe at 509 Donner Ave., asking for the building to be demolished.
“The Health Mart building is a hazard to the community and needs to be torn down,” the letter read. “This building has been a danger to civilians for the last few years and it’s only getting worse. Many people, including both of us, are concerned about walking in the vicinity of the building. It is a miracle that someone has not yet been hurt by a falling brick.”
The building has an extensive history, some of which was shared Thursday by Dan Zyglowicz, president of the greater Monessen Historical Society.
The building opened as a Monessen Savings & Trust on Dec. 9, 1905. Over the years, it has housed an A&P grocery store, Health Mart and Panorama Enterprises, which was the last business to occupy the site. The building was condemned in 2012.
Mozer said the building wasn’t an issue until recent weeks when bricks started falling from the building, forcing the closure of Fifth Street.
“Since that time, we’ve had big, major chunks come down from that building,” Mozer said. “These are not just little bricks anymore. These are big things that crush sidewalks and the like. Our city can’t exist with the town in this state right now. We’ve got to address this very quickly. It is my intent to get this to keep moving forward as fast as we possibly can to get this building brought down using the funds that we have available to do that.”