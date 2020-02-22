MONESSEN – An Allegheny County man is wanted by Monessen police on accusations he attempted to have sex with a 5-year-old girl last year.
Senior District Judge Jesse J. Cramer signed a warrant Friday in the case for the arrest of Daniel Martin Laird, 28, of Munhall, court records show.
Police accuse him of exposing himself to the girl while in her mother’s bedroom about 1 p.m. Nov. 6 in the 400 block of Knox Avenue, the affidavit and criminal complaint indicate.
Laird allegedly pulled the girl’s head toward him in an attempt for her to perform a sex act on him, promising her ice cream if she did.
The victim told authorities her younger sister pulled her away from Laird and that she ran downstairs without following his instructions.
The girl was interviewed Dec. 23 by Westmoreland County Children’s Bureau.
Police Friday filed charges against Laird of criminal attempt to have sexual intercourse with a child, criminal attempt indecent assault of a child, indecent exposure and corruption of minors.