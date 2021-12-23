Monessen Police are investigating a shooting that took place in the city Tuesday night.
Police Chief David Yuhasz said the victim is a 19-year old man, who as of Wednesday morning was in stable condition at a Pittsburgh hospital.
Police first received a report of shots fired in the 600 block of 14th Street shortly before 7 p.m. The responding officers didn’t find anyone, but just a few minutes later received another call about a gunshot victim at a residence on Reed Avenue, Yuhasz said.
“We recovered multiple shell casings,” he said. “There were a couple of different caliber of shell casings. It looks like there were multiple shooters. A vehicle or two got hit by a bullet and a house got hit by a bullet.”
Mon Valley Emergency Medical Services also responded. A landing zone was set up at the boat launch in the city and the victim was airlifted to a trauma center in Pittsburgh.
No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.
“It’s still under investigation,” Yuhasz said. “We’re pulling the camera footage from the area.”