Three Monessen residents face multiple charges of negligence and cruelty to animals after more than 60 animals were removed from a city residence.
Monessen police filed charges Wednesday against Ryan Fiem, 42, Charlotte Fiem, 47, and Christopher Lee Conaway, 31, all of whom list 44 Schoonmaker Ave. as their address.
Ryan and Charlotte Fiem face eight counts of a felony charge of aggravated cruelty to animals; 56 counts each of neglect of animals related to providing food and water, neglect of animals related to providing clean and sanitary shelter, neglect of animals related to providing veterinary care, and cruelty to animals.
Conaway, who claimed ownership of two dogs and three cats, is charged with five counts each of the same charges.
According to the criminal complaint filed by Monessen Officer Brian Mickens, officers met with the city ordinance officer, humane society members from Washington and Westmoreland counties and personnel from Ninth Life Rescue Center and All but Furgotten at the home on June 1.
Jennifer Johnson, president of Ninth Life Rescue, said she was first made aware of the situation by a neighbor.
“She said cats were starting to wander on her property,” Johnson said. “She started to get videos for me. The more videos she sent me, the more I realized that this was an emergency and I had to do something or animals were going to die.”
Once getting to the site, Johnson came upon unsanitary conditions.
“It was an absolute disaster,” she said. “There were all kinds of animals with no food or water in deplorable conditions.”
When Mickens arrived, the complaint states, he found three dogs in a large cage in dirty conditions and six chickens in a small undersized coup with one of the chickens stuck in the feeder.
Numerous animals were doubled up in cages that hadn’t been cleaned, cats and kittens had ringworm, were emaciated or underweight or had other issues, according to court documents.
Requests were made by the humane society and Ninth Life Rescue to take the animals. The Fiems agreed to relinquish 32 cats, but did not want any other animals removed.
A search warrant was obtained, according to Monessen Police Chief David Yuhasz. “In total, we recovered 61 animals. It wasn’t pretty. It was just a mess. We were there all day,” he said.
Removed from the home were 47 underweight cats with malnutrition, six dehydrated chickens in an undersized and unsanitary coup, five underweight, dehydrated dogs with malnutrition and one rabbit in an unsanitary cage, according to the complaint. There also were six cats or kittens that have or needed one or both eyes removed.
Johnson said one kitten died about six hours after being surrendered, but the remainder of the 32 relinquished to her have been receiving care at her home.
“They’re all staying with me,” she said. “They’re starting to get healthy. They all have to stay together in quarantine until they are completely healthy. Once they are spayed and neutered and fully vetted, they will be put out for adoption.”
The remaining animals seized via the search warrant were taken to All But Furgotten, a nonprofit humane animal welfare organization in Irwin. If the courts relinquish ownership of these animals to All But Furgotten, they will be available for adoption as well.
Johnson said providing care for the animals is causing supplies to run thin. Items such as cleaner, scoopable cat litter and dry adult cat food are needed.
Donations can be made by visiting Ninth Life Rescue Center Facebook page or by calling All Pets Hospital at 724-832-8885.
Preliminary hearings for the Fiems and Conaway are scheduled for July 22 before Monessen Magisterial Judge Wayne P. Vlasic.