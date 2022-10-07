A Monessen woman faces charges after West Mifflin police say she left her two children in a running car.
Police charged Augusta Goll, 41, with felonies of child endangerment, and summary offenses of leaving a child unattended in a vehicle.
According to the criminal complaint, police were called to the Walmart on Century Drive shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday. Goll had allegedly left her 1-year-old daughter and 3-month-old son in her unlocked car in the parking lot, the criminal complaint states.
Court records state that their car seats were not secure and loose in the backseat. The car was on, with the air conditioning running.
Police determined through security footage that Goll had been in the store for about 26 minutes.
Goll was taken into custody, and kept repeating, “Not again,” as police led her out of the Walmart, according to the complaint.
In April, Goll was charged by Monroeville police with felony child endangerment after leaving her daughter unattended in a vehicle.
District Judge Thomas Brletic released Goll on $3,000 unsecured bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Oct. 20.
