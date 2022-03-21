As the world continues to watch the war unfold following Russia’s invasion into Ukraine, religious leaders in Monessen offered their support through prayer.
On Saturday, Pastor John Custer of Orchard Christian Fellowship led a prayer service for peace from the cathedral of St. John the Evangelist.
Custer and church leaders spoke about Ukrainians’ resolve in the face of struggle and asked for peace.
Pastor Robert Holmes, of Christian Life Ministries and Pastor Ricardo Hall of Fellowship Baptist Church also shared prayers.
The service was organized by Monessen resident and former mayor Matt Shorraw.
“It’s just absolutely heartbreaking to see what’s happening, but it also really makes me feel hopeful at the resilience the Ukrainian people are showing the world right now,” said Shorraw. “You have mothers and grandmothers fighting on the street along with their armed forces defending the land they love so much. They’re fighting back against these people who are hurting children, who are hurting innocent people, and it’s so important for the world to stand with them and to pray for peace for them.”
Shorraw and his a cappella group, Vulcanize, performed “Prayer for the Children,” written and composed by Kurt Bestor, and originally dedicated to children displaced during the three-year Bosnian War that started in 1992.