The mayor of Monessen who skipped council meetings for his first two years in office has announced his intentions to seek a second term in office.
Mayor Matt Shorraw made the announcement in a Friday morning email in which he stated his administration created a balanced budget and decreased spending in key areas.
Shorraw has said he didn’t attend council meetings for two years because he believed he was being harassed in City Hall. He also has faced criticism for allegations he violated the state Sunshine Law for a number of decisions that were reached upon his return to the table.
Shorraw said his administration was able to demolish seven blighted structures, pave four roads and see six buildings be renovated in the downtown.
He said he wants to press forward in a positive way, repair “wrongs of the past” and bring a new era of growth to the city.
It was not known Friday if anyone else had announced plans to run this year for mayor.