The Monessen mayor and two city councilmen will contribute to a $500 donation to help feed families for Christmas under the terms of a settlement reached Monday in a Sunshine Law violation case.
Mayor Matt Shorraw and Councilmen Gilbert Coles and Donald Gregor will make the donation to the local Salvation Army in the settlement reached with former Mayor Lou Mavrakis before Westmoreland Count Judge Chris Scherer.
“The judge asked me if I was willing to compromise,” Mavrakis said.
The judge had previously ruled in favor of Mavrakis, but was unable to find case law on issuing fines against Shorraw and the others, the former mayor said.
Mavrakis filed the lawsuit after Shorraw returned to his duties following an extended absence in January, accusing him of not providing an agenda before the chaotic meeting and prohibiting public comment on action items.
There were two other similar lawsuits pending before the court stemming from the meeting.
Shorraw did not reply Tuesday afternoon to an email seeking comment on the settlement.
Mavrakis said the donation must be made within 20 days in order to provide food to the hungry in time for the holiday.