MONESSEN – A Monessen man is wanted by city police on allegations he raped a woman in his apartment in May 2019.
A warrant was issued Thursday for the arrest of the suspect, Deandre Frezzell, 20, of 174 Schoonmaker Ave., court records show.
The woman told police May 9 she was raped a day earlier by Frezzell who was hanging out with her about 8 p.m. after the two had met a few times at her apartment at California University of Pennsylvania, charging documents state.
She said the two were becoming intimate that night, but that she refused to have sex with him. She also accused him of holding her down with his hands around her throat, police said in court records.
The woman further accused Frezzell of forcing her to have sex. She later went to a hospital where it was confirmed that she had injuries consistent with a sexual assault and marks around her neck, the record indicates.
Police also received a warrant to seize DNA from Frezzell.
He was charged with rape, sexual assault, indecent assault and strangulation.