A warrant was signed Friday for the arrest of a Monessen man on charges he possessed 145 files containing child pornography.
A bedroom computer in the 1164 Dennis Ave. residence of Pharos Vicharnrathakan, 53, was actively downloading such files when state police served a search warrant there July 24, court records allege.
The suspect allegedly confessed to having the files, one of which contained a video of a boy about 12 years old nude from the waste down, charging documents state.
An undercover investigator with the state police computer crime unit was led to the suspect after discovering child porn shared from an internet address later linked to him, the record states.
Vicharnrathakan was charged Friday with disseminating child porn, sexual abuse of children and illegal use of a communication facility.