A Monessen man was sentenced last week in federal court to 6½ years in prison for possessing child sexual assault videos.
Senior U.S. District Judge Arthur J. Schwab also sentenced Jack Brian LaForte, 56, to 15 years of supervised release for his conviction of possession of material depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor, the U.S. attorney in Pittsburgh said.
Laforte, a former bus driver in Monessen School District, was charged after Homeland Security Investigations received information about the upload of a pornographic image of a child at his home.
Authorities searched his residence in June 2019 and seized various electronic devices, including a laptop that had videos that depicted the sexual exploitation of minors under the age of 12.