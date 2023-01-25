A federal judge in West Virginia sentenced a Monessen man to more than 8 years in prison Monday for traveling across state lines to have sex with a juvenile.
Mark Sassak Jr., 38, began exchanging messages with someone he believed to be a 15-year-old girl. According to a press release from the Department of Justice, they conversed for several weeks before Sassak asked to meet in person to have sex.
