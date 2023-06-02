A Monessen man was sentenced in federal court Wednesday to 96 months in prison and five years of supervised release for the receipt and possession of child pornography.
Robert Haggerty, 63, possessed more than 92 images and eight videos, according to a press release issued by the Department of Justice. The material included depictions of “sadistic and masochistic and the sexual abuse of infants and toddlers,” according to the release.
