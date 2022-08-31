A Monessen man was killed in a Tuesday morning crash in Westmoreland County.
Nathan T. Dzimiera, 29, of Leeds Avenue, was in the wrong lane on Mount Pleasant Road in South Huntingdon Township when his car was hit by a Ford F350 truck just before 6 a.m., according to the Westmoreland County coroner’s office.
Coroner Timothy Carson said the driver of the truck tried to avoid Dzimiera’s car, but was unable to do so. Officials said Dzimiera was the lone passenger in his car, and was not wearing a seat belt. Carson said Dzimiera was pronounced dead at the scene from multiple injuries.
The driver of the truck was not identified, nor did the coroner’s office indicate if that person was injured.
State police are investigating.
