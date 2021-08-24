A Monessen man died over the weekend after crashing his motorcycle on Route 43.
Dennis Sepesy, 60, was pronounced dead at about 1:15 a.m. Saturday, according to the office of the Allegheny County Medical Examiner.
State police said Sepesy crashed his motorcycle at about 8 p.m. Friday near milepost 32 of the Mon-Fayette Expressway in California Borough.
According to police, Sepesy was traveling north when his motorcycle left the road, lost control and crashed. Police said Sepesy was not wearing a helmet.
Brownsville Ambulance transported Sepesy to Allegheny General Hospital.
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner did not provide a cause or manner of death.