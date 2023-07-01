A Monessen man was killed Thursday night as a result of a one-vehicle crash in California.
A Monessen man was killed Thursday night as a result of a one-vehicle crash in California.
The Washington County coroner identified the driver as Eric A. Moore, 56.
According to the coroner, the accident occurred shortly before 8:30 p.m. while Moore was exiting the Mon-Fayette Expressway (Turnpike 43) at California.
According to the coroner, Moore lost control of the vehicle on the exit ramp, went down an embankment and was ejected. He was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:49 p.m.
Cause and manner of death are pending further investigation.
State police continue to investigate.
Assisting at the scene were Brownsville and Rostraver-West Newton ambulance services, California Fire Department, as well as the state Department of Transportation.
