MONESSEN – A Monessen man was jailed Wednesday on charges he assaulted a woman to the point where she had to be flown by helicopter to a Pittsburgh trauma center.
A senior district judge sent the suspect, Michael Anthony Pace Jr., 26, of 151 Schoonmaker Ave., to Westmoreland County jail on $10,000 bond, court records show.
City police were called to Pace’s home about 12:30 a.m. where they found the victim, Taylor Harrison, disoriented and with a large contusion beside her left eye.
Harrison, who initially declined to be taken to a hospital, told police Pace assaulted her while she was sleeping in bed.
She later was convinced into going to UPMC-Presbyterian hospital because of the nature and violence of her injuries, police noted in the affidavit.
Pace was jailed on charges of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and harassment.