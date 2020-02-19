MONESSEN – A Monessen man is jailed on allegations he raped an 11-year-old girl in his residence Sunday night.
City police filed a string of related charges Monday against the suspect, Quentin Timothy Simpson, 23, of 246 Donner Ave., court records show.
The girl told police she woke up in a bedroom while Simpson pulled off her pants before he had sex with her about 10 p.m.
The victim was taken to UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh for an examination, the affidavit indicates. Police also obtain a search warrant to seize bedding from the residence, and clothing and DNA samples from Simpson.
Police charged Simpson with rape, statutory sexual assault of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, aggravated indecent assault, sexual assault, incest of a minor, corruption of a minor and indecent assault of a child.
He is in Westmoreland County jail on $50,000 bond set Monday by District Judge Michael R. Mahady.