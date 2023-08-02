A Monessen man faces an attempted homicide charge after being accused of stabbing another man five times.
Monessen police also charged Robert William Varner, 60, with felonies of aggravated assault, as well as misdemeanors of reckless endangerment, simple assault and disorderly conduct.
According to the criminal complaint, police were called to Valley Manor, a retirement home, in the 300 block of Third Street, at about 8 p.m. Friday. Charging documents accuse Varner of stabbing John Heinzelman, causing injuries that required Heinzelman to be flown to UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh for treatment.
Heinzelman’s sister told police they had been sitting on the porch of Valley Manor and asked Varner to be quiet multiple times.
According to the complaint, Varner returned to his apartment but came back outside and was “disrespectful.”
Police said that Heinzelman pushed Varner against a car and punched him. Varner then began stabbing Heinzelman, according to the complaint. Varner allegedly confessed to the stabbing, saying he pulled out his knife after Heinzelman punched him.
Varner was arraigned Saturday morning before District Judge Herbert Mitchell, who sent him to the Westmoreland County jail without bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Aug. 11.
