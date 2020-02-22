MONESSEN – A Monessen man is facing a string of charges including heroin possession after he ran from a traffic stop Wednesday, prompting a manhunt.
Monessen police sent the suspect, James Darnell Foster, 28, to Westmoreland County jail on unrelated warrants after officers with the assistance of a police canine tracked him to 656 McKee Ave., court records show.
Police said Foster ran from a car when it was stopped about 5:10 p.m. in the 800 block of Donner Avenue because its driver was known to have a suspended license.
The officer lost sight of Foster after he ran behind a building. The driver of the car then told police Foster ran because he knew there were warrants for his arrest and that he had drugs and a gun, police noted in the affidavit.
Many officers then joined in the search for Foster through yards and between houses.
A woman who lives in the 600 block of McKee said Foster pushed her aside, ran through her house and out the back door.
While following his scent, the dog found two discarded stamp bags of heroin.
Officers eventually took Foster into custody without incident and allegedly seized from him 10 additional stamp bags of heroin, marijuana, crack and $167, charging documents show.
The found him hiding under a deflated air mattress in a stairwell.
Foster, who has yet to be arraigned in the case, is facing charges of flight, trespassing, simple assault, drug possession with intent to deliver, drug possession and tampering with evidence. Police filed the charges Friday.