ROSTRAVER – A Monessen man died in a two-vehicle accident Sunday in neighboring Rostraver Township.
The Westmoreland County coroner's office pronounced Alan Roberts, 26, of McKee Avenue, dead at 5:53 p.m. at the scene of the crash on Route 201 near Indian Hill, Rostraver police said.
Police said Roberts was traveling north when he lost control of his car on a curve in the road and traveled into the oncoming lane of traffic.
His car collided head-on with a sport-utility vehicle driven by Melanie Johnson of Stockdale and also occupied by a 6-month-old child. Johnson and the child were taken to a hospital as a precaution, police said.