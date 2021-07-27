MONESSEN – A Monessen man was held without bond Friday following a search of his vehicle that produced fentanyl-laced heroin and crack.
Aliziah Isiah Feliberty, 21, of 700 Delaware Ave., was initially arrested July 11 by Rostraver Township police following a pursuit that traveled into Monessen, court records show.
Rostraver police seized the car Feliberty drove that night after it was parked in a lot at Eastgate Plaza about 2 a.m. and captured him following a brief foot chase, charging documents show.
Two days later a warrant was signed to search the vehicle that was stored at Rostraver’s police station.
Officers seized from the car 241 stamp bags of fentanyl-laced heroin, 29 grams of crack and a semi-automatic handgun.
Feliberty is charged with illegal possession of a firearm as a felon, possessing a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle, drug possession with intent to deliver and resisting arrest.