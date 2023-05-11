A Monessen man faces drug charges after a traffic stop in North Belle Vernon last week.
Angel Yimal Molina, 20, faces felonies of possession of a controlled substance with intent to delivery, and misdemeanors of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and false identification to police.
According to the criminal complaint, state police pulled over a vehicle Friday for obscured inspection stickers in the area of Fayette Street.
Police said Molina was a passenger in the vehicle, and initially gave the false name of Andy Ramous.
According to the complaint, police searched the vehicle and discovered marijuana, suspected cocaine and ammunition.
District Judge Kelly Hammers sent Molina to the Westmoreland County jail without bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. May 12.
