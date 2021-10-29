A Monessen man is among 10 charged by a grand jury for conspiring to distribute cocaine and violating gun laws.
The Department of Justice announced the superseding indictment on Tuesday. Michael Jones, 70, of Monessen, was charged in the Western District of Pennsylvania with possession with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine.
Also charged were Donald Epps, 66, of New Kensington; Michael Turner, 49, of Wampum; Jeremiah Irving, 32, of New Castle; and Michael Glenn, 58, Gary Wilkinson, 58, Dion Williams, 45, Ivan Upsher, 59, and Gerald Bogan Jr., 41, all of Pittsburgh.
According to the DOJ, the individuals were operating from November 2019 until June 2020.
Tthe charge carries a potential punishment of 10 years to life in prison, a fine of up to $10 million, or both.
Glenn and Timothy Harris, 58, of Pittsburgh, were also charged with possession and intent to distribute 28 grams or more of crack-cocaine. Epps, Glenn and Williams were charged with unlawful possession of firearms by convicted felons.