Monessen Public Library and Cultural Center is presenting The Italian Jewish Historical Program at noon March 27 at the Jozwiak Hall of the St. Vincent de Paul Society, 1701 Grand Boulevard.
Rabbi Barbara Aiello will give an interactive (live) presentation via internet and will be available for questions.
There are two presentations with light refreshments available between them.
The first story is about the Jews who were expelled from Spain in the 1500s, many of whom fled to Sicily and Southern Italy.
The second story is a celebration of the bravery of the Italian soldiers and townspeople in protecting the Jews confined to the Ferramonti camp in the province of Cosenza in Calabria, Italy, from the Nazi soldiers in occupied Italy.
Single reserved seats for the program are available for a suggested donation of $20 each.
Questions may be directed to Dave Zilka, library director, at 724-684-4750, or Saverio Fred Natale, program chair, at 724-350-2572 or saverionatale@gmail.com.