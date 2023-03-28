Monessen City Council approved $12,000 in American Rescue Plan funding for the city’s library to hire a new children’s coordinator.
“Our children’s coordinator retired last year, so we need to replace her, but we were having some funding issues,” library director David Zilka said. “So we came together with the city to try and solve it that way. Fortunately, the city was gracious enough to do that for us this year.”
American Rescue Plan funding provides emergency grants, lending, and investment to hard-hit small businesses so they can rehire and retain workers and purchase the health and sanitation equipment they need to keep workers safe.
The 20-hour-per-week library position oversees the children’s library and coordinates youth programming, including the summer reading program. Zilka hopes to make a hire by the end of May.
Zilka said he expected to post the job on the library’s website and Facebook page sometime this week.
For more information on the position, call the library at 724-684-4750.
