Monessen kicked off the holiday season Saturday with events across the city. The city’s new menorah continues to be lit in the City Hall Courtyard, along with the city Christmas tree. There also is a decorated tree at the police station, and the Brown Street Clock – made in Monessen – also is decorated. Monessen police officers decorated the tree and clock. Monessen Public Library’s children’s department hosted crafts, games and a visit from Santa, following the Monessen Christmas Parade, which ended at the library. City Park hosted a Holidays at the Park event Saturday night, organized by the Monessen Human Relations Committee. The festivities in the park celebrated not only Christmas but also Hanukkah, Kwanzaa and Yule. Hundreds of people visited the park for carriage rides, music, treats, photos with Santa, and to sit by the large bonfire made possible by the city’s fire departments and public works department.
